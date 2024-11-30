UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 89,484 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,484 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $228,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance
CP opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- What is a support level?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.