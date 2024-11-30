UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $260.02 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $260,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 42.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,147 shares of company stock worth $76,245. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $43.06 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.