UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.91% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $286,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,250.85 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,068.33 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,345.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,393.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

