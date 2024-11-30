UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,397,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 154,248 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 2.21% of Trimble worth $335,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Trimble by 303.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $74.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

