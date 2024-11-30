UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 2,045 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $267,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1,285.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in NVR by 22.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $931,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This trade represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $9,235.58 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,052.58 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9,400.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,631.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $125.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

