Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 5.3% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $225,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

