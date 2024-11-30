Twin Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Twin Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 760.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 599,420 shares during the period. Juniper Networks accounts for 29.8% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Twin Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Juniper Networks worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $39.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

