Twin Securities Inc. Invests $52,000 in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. NextDecade makes up 0.1% of Twin Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEXT. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $23,231,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 43.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 321,603 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 236.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 271,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 108.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 229,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.25. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

