Twenty Acre Capital LP Sells 89,500 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Twenty Acre Capital LP lowered its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for approximately 6.3% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,698,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,826,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,276,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,732,000 after acquiring an additional 921,820 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,804,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 57.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,011,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 10.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,701,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 353,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

YMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

