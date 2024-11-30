TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 358 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ERX opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $77.52.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.