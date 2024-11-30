TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,193 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $77.09 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

