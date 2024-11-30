TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $524,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $881,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $763,000.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GGLL opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.05 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.