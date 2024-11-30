TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $420,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 36.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $123.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 343.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

