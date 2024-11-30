TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $185.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.