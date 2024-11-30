TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,382 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.32 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
