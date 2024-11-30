TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,748.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 34,121 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $553.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $535.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.45. The stock has a market cap of $501.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $416.57 and a one year high of $554.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

