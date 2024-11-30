TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 639 Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

AMZU stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.42 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3042 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

