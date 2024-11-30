Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

