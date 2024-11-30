Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.