Triad Group (LON:TRD) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.82). Approximately 13,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 20,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.01).

Triad Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market cap of £48.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4,833.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Triad Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Triad Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Triad Group Company Profile

In other news, insider John C. Rigg acquired 125,000 shares of Triad Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £350,000 ($445,803.08). Corporate insiders own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

