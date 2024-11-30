Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Treasure Global Stock Performance

Shares of Treasure Global stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. Treasure Global has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

About Treasure Global

Featured Stories

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

