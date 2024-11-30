Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) Short Interest Update

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of TRAW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. 3,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.41. Traws Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
