Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPRKY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.69. 786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.0732 dividend. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

