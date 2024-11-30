Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 471 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth $42,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $569.08 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.90 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.00.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

