Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 7,812 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $810,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

