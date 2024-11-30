Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

