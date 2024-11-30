Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

