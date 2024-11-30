Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,724 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average is $113.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.55 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

