TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

