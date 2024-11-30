Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 641,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of CURV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $449.08 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.96. Torrid has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth Munoz sold 188,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $715,118.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,261.80. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 7,282,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $27,675,179.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,069,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,262,367.20. This represents a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $34,825,484 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Torrid by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50,439 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Torrid by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

