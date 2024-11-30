Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,974,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 2,350,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

Shares of TNGCF stock remained flat at $2.28 on Friday. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands. Tongcheng Travel has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.

About Tongcheng Travel

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

