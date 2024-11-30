Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,974,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 2,350,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
Shares of TNGCF stock remained flat at $2.28 on Friday. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands. Tongcheng Travel has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.
About Tongcheng Travel
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tongcheng Travel
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.