TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

TomTom Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMOAY remained flat at $2.68 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. TomTom has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Get TomTom alerts:

About TomTom

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.