TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TKO. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Get TKO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.48 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $139.45.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,966,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,467,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,892,000 after acquiring an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.