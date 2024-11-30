Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,453. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $485.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.27.
Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
