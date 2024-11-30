The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,673,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12,574.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,310,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 114.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,307,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $414,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
