The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 650.0 days.

SWGNF stock remained flat at $36.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

