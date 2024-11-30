The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Up 70.1% in November

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the October 31st total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,743. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.60. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oncology Institute by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncology Institute by 142.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Oncology Institute by 235.1% during the second quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 995,280 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

