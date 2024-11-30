The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 25,603 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,603 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $36,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 271,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $3,149,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $89.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

