The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,503 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $37,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 330,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 12.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,559 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $302.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.84. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $234.45 and a one year high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

