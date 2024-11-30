The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Crane were worth $33,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 81.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $182.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

