The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 136,865 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $111,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,358,685.04. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GS opened at $609.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $340.09 and a one year high of $612.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $540.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.16. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

