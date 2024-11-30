The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Up 290.5% in November

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 290.5% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGABL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,206. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

