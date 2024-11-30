The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on December 20th

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of TSE:CWL opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. Caldwell Partners International has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00.
About Caldwell Partners International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caldwell Partners International
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.