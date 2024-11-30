The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,680,000 after buying an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after acquiring an additional 421,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after acquiring an additional 179,503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,286 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,315,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $82.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

