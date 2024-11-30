Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tharisa Stock Performance

Shares of THS opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84. The firm has a market cap of £203.69 million, a PE ratio of 328.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.63. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.10 ($1.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.53) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

