Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Bought by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,659,337 shares during the quarter. Tellurian comprises 2.0% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 3.36% of Tellurian worth $29,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $1.00 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.