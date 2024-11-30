TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TechnoPro Price Performance
Shares of TCCPY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.38.
About TechnoPro
