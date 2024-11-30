TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Price Performance

Shares of TCCPY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

