Taiko Trading 31% Higher This Week (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00002187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a market cap of $172.60 million and approximately $156.31 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Taiko alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,432.27 or 0.99737208 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,309.91 or 0.99610647 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,621,691 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 81,621,691.91058281 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.19363175 USD and is up 16.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $107,591,063.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Taiko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Taiko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.