Synectics (LON:SNX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Synectics Price Performance
Synectics stock opened at GBX 305 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 279.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.44. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.20 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328 ($4.18). The company has a market capitalization of £54.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,694.44 and a beta of 0.69.
Synectics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synectics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.