Synectics (LON:SNX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Synectics stock opened at GBX 305 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 279.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.44. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.20 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328 ($4.18). The company has a market capitalization of £54.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,694.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

