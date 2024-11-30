Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,688,500 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the October 31st total of 887,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,885.0 days.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of BIOVF opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.56. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.