Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,688,500 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the October 31st total of 887,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,885.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BIOVF opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.56. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.