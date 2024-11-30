Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at UBS Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.78 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Shares of RUN opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $42,968.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,579.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $40,360.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,036.47. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 385.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

